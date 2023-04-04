Score with Pacific FC!
BREAKING | Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges in New York
Donald Trump, the former U.S. president and front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records after an investigation into hush money paid to a porn star.
Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?
Stormy Daniels featured prominently in a Manhattan grand jury's investigation of Donald Trump. The porn star said they had a sexual encounter in 2006, a year after he married his current wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became U.S. president.
Many Canadians can hold off on getting another COVID booster for now: NACI
The latest WHO guidelines say most low-risk, vaccinated and boosted people can hold off on getting another COVID-19 booster for now, and health officials in Canada agree.
Bill C-11: Here's where the government's online streaming legislation stands
The Liberals have spent years trying to pass online streaming legislation and now the current iteration, known as Bill C-11, is on the precipice of passing. Here's a comprehensive explainer outlining everything you need to know about how Bill C-11 got to this point, how the legislation has evolved over successive studies, and what may be ahead.
Former Quebec doctor faces manslaughter charge after patient dies following surgery
Laval police say a former doctor is facing a manslaughter charge after an 84-year-old patient died following a 2019 surgery.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
WATCH: Man's proposal during MLB game goes horribly wrong
A man's surprise proposal during the Los Angeles Dodgers' opening night game was going great, and then it was gone in a flash.
'He's a war criminal': Elite Putin security officer defects
Gleb Karakulov was an officer in President Vladimir Putin's secretive elite personal security service -- one of the few Russians to flee and go public who have rank, as well as knowledge of intimate details of Putin's life and potentially classified information.
UBC urges students and staff to uninstall TikTok app due to security concerns
The University of British Columbia is the latest organization to discourage the use of the TikTok app.
Hot pink sculptures on display at Aritzia at centre of U.S. copyright lawsuit
Vancouver-based retailer Aritzia is being sued by a California artist who says the chain has been displaying replicas of his sculptures at stores across North America without his permission.
Fungus that causes deadly white nose syndrome among bats detected in B.C. guano
A fungus that has led to some Canadian bat populations becoming endangered has been found in British Columbia.
Alberta hiring 100 more police officers to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
Alberta waited a month to declare emergency response to oilsands releases: document
The Alberta government waited a month before calling an emergency response to one of the biggest releases of oilsands tailings in the province's history, a leaked document shows.
'Brutal, not gentle densification': Windsor Park up in arms over council allowing more development
After hearing from concerned residents, city council approved Monday the rezoning of land in Windsor Park to accommodate a proposed six-storey apartment building with 172 units.
Toronto transit rider recalls 2021 subway attack, takes aim at TTC response
A Toronto transit rider is speaking out after suffering an alleged assault at St. Clair subway station in October 2021 in an effort to highlight what he's identified as a lack of accountability within the TTC's incident reporting mechanisms.
Woman speaks out after being defrauded $2,400 by fake Domino's delivery driver
A woman is speaking out after she was defrauded $2,400 by a man posing as a Domino's delivery driver.
Toronto family set to be deported from Canada on Wednesday begs for clarity
The Tamayo family says they don’t know where they went wrong while applying for asylum status, and with their deportation scheduled for Wednesday, they fear they may never find out.
Calgary police arrest suspects in Erlton CTrain stabbing
Calgary police took two people into custody on Tuesday after a stabbing at the Erlton LRT Station.
Medicine Hat men charged in drug trafficking investigation
Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in Medicine Hat last month that saw investigators seize cocaine, magic mushrooms, methamphetamine and oxycodone.
Former Quebec doctor faces manslaughter charge after patient dies following surgery
Laval police say a former doctor is facing a manslaughter charge after an 84-year-old patient died following a 2019 surgery.
Quebec calls for public inquiries into deadly Old Montreal fire, police officer's death
Quebec's public safety minister is calling for public inquiries into the deadly fire in Old Montreal and the on-duty death of a provincial police officer.
Police confirm missing Akwesasne man is linked to dead migrants
Authorities investigating the disappearance of an Akwesasne man whose boat was found near the bodies of eight migrants pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week are confirming he is connected to the case.
P.E.I. premier King promises 'positive politics' after opposition cut to five seats
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's decision to go to the polls early paid off with a massive win for his Progressive Conservatives on Monday night.
Weather statements issued in Maritimes ahead of icy Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for southern/central New Brunswick as well as western/northern mainland Nova Scotia.
Gas prices increase in Nova Scotia after interrupter clause invoked
Motorists in Nova Scotia are paying more at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday after the province's Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.
Woman's body found in Winnipeg landfill: police
Winnipeg police say a woman's body has been found in a city landfill.
'The hype has been real': Zellers officially opens in Winnipeg
The day has finally arrived for Winnipeggers who have been waiting to see the return of Zellers. The brand officially returned to the city Tuesday as it opened within The Bay at St. Vital Centre.
-
Fatal collision on Bridge Street East under investigation
A 50-year-old Kitchener man has died after an early morning collision on Bridge Street East where Kitchener meets Woolwich Township
Tiny homes arrive at hybrid shelter, move-in target date pushed back
The opening of the Region of Waterloo hybrid shelter has been pushed back, with a new targeted opening date set for “towards the end of the month.”
Youth arrested in connection to December shooting in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police say a Waterloo youth has been arrested in connection to a shooting last year.
Sask. officially announces end to mandatory masking in health facilities, vaccination app
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is officially moving back to routine infection prevention, which includes optional masking.
Saskatchewan community groups lead charge on safe consumption sites
Emile Gariepy usually supervises people using drugs inside one of Saskatchewan's overdose prevention sites but says it's those in the nearby parking lot who often need his attention.
Significant warm up expected across southern Sask.
A significant warm up is in the forecast for much of southern Saskatchewan, with temperatures expected to reach double digit highs as soon as Sunday and Monday.
Trio arrested for forcing owner from vehicle during test drive and taking off
Three people accused of forcing a vehicle owner out of their car during a test drive and speeding away in Springwater Township face criminal charges.
Construction on Anne Street bridge in Barrie enters new phase
Crews are back working on the Anne Street bridge over Highway 400 in Barrie as construction enters a new phase.
Rash of vehicle thefts in Orillia as suspects steal keys from public lockers: OPP
Provincial police in Orillia are warning vehicle owners to be vigilant following a rash of thefts from a public parking lot.
'Broken hearts aren’t healing': Sask. family looking for answers about La Ronge woman's disappearance
The family of a La Ronge woman who went missing in 2017 is looking for closure in her disappearance.
Saskatoon police investigate parking lot confrontation caught on video
Police are investigating after a video showing a violent altercation between a driver and a parking attendant at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon after the Blades game on Sunday went viral on social media.
Zellers makes its return to Saskatoon
The highly anticipated wait is over as Zellers is set to open in Saskatoon on Tuesday.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
Stephen Smith's body exhumed and examined almost 2 years after Murdaugh case prompted renewed scrutiny
The body of Stephen Smith, whose 2015 death was thrust back into the spotlight during the investigation of the 2021 killings of Margaret 'Maggie' Murdaugh and her son Paul Murdaugh, was exhumed over the weekend for an independent autopsy, attorneys for Smith's family said.
Tractor-trailer fire slows traffic near Cochrane
A tractor-trailer fire in Cochrane slowed traffic Tuesday, but officials say there were no injuries.