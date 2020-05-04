Advertisement
Home
Follow on
CONTESTS
Nominate an essential worker to win a Bayside Oceanfront Resort getaway!
Published Monday, May 4, 2020 7:19PM PDT
SHARE
Please enable your JavaScript to enter this contest
SHARE
Report Error
Editorial standards and policies
Why you can trust CTV News
Watch More From CTV News
false
A look at B.C.'s latest COVID-19 modelling
Air Date: May 4, 2020
false
Victoria calls on province for safe drug supply
Air Date: May 4, 2020
false
Island beekeepers on alert for 'Murder Hornets'
Air Date: May 4, 2020
false
Island rescue crews practice helicopter maneuvers
Air Date: May 4, 2020
false
Provinces taking first steps to ease COVID-19 restrictions
false
How fewer commercial flights impacting weather forecasts
Vancouver Island Top Stories
B.C. health officials announce 53 new COVID-19 cases, explore ‘manageable’ ways to loosen restrictions
Victoria considers calling on B.C. government to provide safe drug supply
'Extremely lucky to be alive': Driver plunges into Mid-Island pond
B.C. nurses reusing masks amid COVID-19 supply shortage, says union
UVic researchers say warning labels could reduce alcohol use during COVID-19 pandemic
Search teams practice helicopter hoist rescues in Cumberland
More From CTV News Vancouver Island
'Huge and very creepy': Vancouver Island woman stumbles upon rarely seen spider
false
Doctors sound alarm on moving homeless
Air Date: May 3, 2020
Girl falls off cliff, suffers head injury in Sooke park
Neighbours express concern over homeless people staying at hotels
'He was my hero before he was everybody's hero': Family mourns man killed in helicopter crash
false
Hair stylists speak out on reopening plans
Air Date: May 3, 2020
DON'T MISS
false
Invasive 'murder hornets' spotted in Washington and B.C.
false
Calgary choir sings about hope in virtual performance
false
A monkey riding a bike grabs and drags Indonesian toddler
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As provinces gradually reopen, PM says don't go out 'unless you absolutely have to'
As major airlines lose billions, plans for federal aid remain murky
Privacy, surveillance concerns are an increasing side-effect of pandemic life: expert
CMHA encourages virtual social connections for Mental Health Week
When will school resume? What we know, province by province
UPDATED
UPDATED
HMCS Fredericton crew witnessed helicopter crash: National Defence