A day after wind swept B.C.'s South Coast, delaying and cancelling some ferry sailings, Environment Canada has issued a new round of wind and rain warnings.

A rainfall warning is in effect for East Vancouver Island from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

The agency says heavy rain will develop late Wednesday afternoon or early evening, with up to 50 millimetres expected to fall between Qualicum Beach and Fanny Bay.

The rainfall will ease overnight, but could lead to flash floods and water pooling on roads, Environment Canada warns drivers.

Wind warnings are also in effect for north and west Vancouver Island.

In the north, southwest winds of up to 90 kilometres an hour could hit exposed coastal sections of the island in the afternoon.

On the west coast of the island, strong southwest winds will reach speeds of up to 80 km/h.

The winds could toss around loose objects and cause damage to buildings, according to Environment Canada.

They're expected to ease overnight as a frontal wave moves out of the region.