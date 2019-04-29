

For a third straight day, there may be some frustration for travellers aboard BC Ferries.

The Spirit of British Columbia suffered damage at the dock because of high winds on Saturday, resulting in the cancellation of six Sunday sailings on the Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route.

The morning was reasonably calm in Swartz Bay, but the nasty weather started amping up early Sunday afternoon.

All of the even-hour sailings were cancelled, resulting in huge backups and long lineups.

On the Tsawwassen side, backups started even earlier Sunday, with two-sailing waits beginning in the late morning and holding up throughout the day.

The damage to the ferry will result in a reduced ferry schedule all week, according to BC Ferries' website.

On Monday, the 6 and 10 a.m. sailings departing Swartz Bay as well as the 8 a..m and noon sailings departing Tsawwassen were cancelled.

BC Ferries added a 2 p.m. sailing leaving Tsawwassen and a 4 p.m. sailing departing Swartz Bay to help make up for the cancelled sailings.

The noon ferry from Swartz bay to Tsawwassen was also cancelled on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. An 8 p.m. sailing departing Swartz Bay will be added to make up for the lost sailing those same nights.

BC Ferries said specialized technicians were performing repairs on the ship and it would provide updates as the work progressed.