VICTORIA -- More than 5,000 BC Hydro customers are without power Friday as snow continues to fall on many regions of Vancouver Island.

As of 2:45 p.m., the majority of the outages are located in the South Island in the Lake Cowichan area, with approximately 4,010 residents and businesses without electricity. According to BC Hydro, the outages were caused by a transmission circuit failure in the area.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 people are without power on Pender Island after a tree fell down across power lines early Friday morning.

In Lake Cowichan, BC Hydro crews are already on site examining the issue, and in Pender Island staff are expected to arrive by approximately 4:30 p.m.

Further north on the island, power outages are affecting residents near Courtenay, Nanaimo and Port Alberni.

The majority of the outages are located just north of Courtenay and on Hornby Island, where an estimated 227 customers are without electricity.

BC Hydro believes that the outage located north of Courtenay, which affects approximately 127 people, was caused by a fallen tree across power lines.

Meanwhile, two separate outages on Hornby Island, which affect approximately 100 people combined, are also believed to be caused by fallen trees.

The power outages come as Environment Canada warns of snowfall and high winds across Vancouver Island and the B.C. coast.

In higher elevations of Vancouver Island, up to 15 cm of snow are expected. Meanwhile, high winds on Strait of Georgia prompted BC Ferries to cancel a number of sailings Friday morning. Ferries are expected to resume service in beginning with 3 p.m. sailings.

For the latest updates on power outages, visit BC Hydro's website online here.