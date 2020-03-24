VICTORIA -- UPDATE: By 3 p.m., BC Hydro said power had been restored to much of the area though approximately 882 customers remained without electricity.

More than 2,200 BC Hydro customers on Vancouver Island are without power after a motor vehicle accident Tuesday.

The outage covers much of Sidney and the area around the Victoria International Airport.

According to BC Hydro, the outage occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m.

Repair crews are on site and power is expected to be restored shortly.