Dozens of laying hens seemingly abandoned on the Saanich Peninsula are now up for adoption, animal control says.

More than 100 chickens were captured by police, firefighters, animal control and members of the public after they were found running wild in North and Central Saanich last week.

While the bizarre round-up generated no shortage of puns, the story took a more sombre turn when animal control said the animals appeared to be exhausted and starving.

Officials still have no idea where the hens came from or why they were left, but they have a theory.

"It's very, very disappointing," said CRD Chief Bylaw Officer Don Brown. "If someone has dumped these chickens, which seems to be the case, they certainly could be charged under the Cruelty to Animals act, which has some fairly serious consequences,"

But as it turns out, the hens are pretty popular.

Brown said he has a list of people who have come forward willing to adopt the animals, with one particular home able to take as many as 25.

CRD Bylaw believes it already has homes for most of the hens, if not all of them.

The previous owner had until noon Monday to claim them.