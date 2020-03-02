VICTORIA -- More than 100 new affordable apartment units are coming to the City of Langford, with help from federal funding.

In total, 120 new affordable rental units are coming to a development on Langford's Orono Avenue, called Orono Place.

Funding for construction is coming from multiple streams, including the federal government's National Housing Strategy, created in 2017,and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's Rental Construction Financing Initiative.

Minister for Rural Economic Development Maryam Monsef was in Langford Monday to announce the new project, and to add the upcoming rental units to the province's total number of newly launched housing projects.

"The goal for B.C. is to build up to 10,600 affordable units," said Monsef. "We have so far been able to, with the addition of the 120 units today, get to over 3,600 affordable units built.”

“And, [the announcement] is meant to create incentives for developers and the private sector to create more affordable housing,” Monsef said.

Rental prices for a one bedroom unit in the new complex will start at $1,260 per month, while two bedroom units will start at $1554 per month.

According to Langford Mayor Stew Young, the average monthly rent for a single bedroom unit in the community is as much as $1,400 to $1,500.

“Langford is known for affordable housing and housing that is affordable for families, and that’s what it’s all about,” said Young.

“We’re in a housing crisis and I like the fact that what [the federal government] is doing is they’re leveraging their money and actually helping the business community, the development community, to actually build affordable housing for our families out here.”