

The Canadian Press





Rotating postal worker walkouts are affecting 11 B.C. cities today as the Canadian Union of Postal Workers steps up job action -- and the federal government introduces a bill that could lead to back-to-work legislation.

The union says members are off the job from Campbell River, Courtenay, Nanaimo and Port Alberni on Vancouver Island to the Columbia River region, Cranbrook, Revelstoke, Salmon Arm and cities from Kamloops to Williams Lake, Quesnel and Dawson Creek.

Politicians in Ottawa began debating the back-to-work legislation this morning, barely 24 hours after a special mediator returned to challenging talks between Canada Post and its employees.

Rotating strikes have been underway since early October and the job action is already affecting pre-Christmas deliveries right across the country.