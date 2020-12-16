VICTORIA -- Health authorities have declared COVID-19 exposures aboard two more flights to Victoria.

Both were Air Canada/Jazz flights from Vancouver.

The first exposure occurred on flight 8081 on Dec. 8. The affected rows were not reported, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

On Dec. 10, flight 8069 reported an exposure affecting passengers in rows two to eight.

Passengers seated in the affected rows should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

Anyone who develops symptoms should call 811 to determine if a COVID-19 test is required.

The latest B.C. flight exposures, both international and domestic, are available on the BCCDC’s COVID-19 website.