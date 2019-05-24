

Emliy Olsen, CTV Vancouver Island





Campers will have to wait a little longer for new additions to their favourite Vancouver Island campgrounds.

Of the 600 new campsites announced by the B.C. government on Thursday, zero were on Vancouver Island.

But the government says that just last year, 18 new sites were added to Rathtrevor Beach near Parksville and 15 more to Galiano Island.

BC Parks says it takes around three years to develop new sites, but that more campsites are being planned for Vancouver Island and should be ready next year.

The province is investing up to $23 million to add more than 1,900 new campsites in by 2022.

Over 1,000 have been announced so far, including 350 new sites in 2017 and 431 more sites in 2018.