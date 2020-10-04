NANAIMO, B.C. -- An intense fire destroyed a mobile home in Nanaimo Saturday evening.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue was called to the blaze in the 2300 block of Barclay Road around 5:30 p.m.

The home was fully engulfed when crews arrived on scene, with flames coming out the full length of the mobile home.

Two people were also outside moving vehicles from the driveway of home when fire crews arrived. One of them needed treatment from paramedics for smoke inhalation.

It was unsafe to enter the home and firefighters had to attack the blaze from the outside.

“It’s a tin can, it’s hard to get water inside when there’s metal siding all over the place,” said Capt. Earl Tenhave, of Nanaimo Fire Rescue.

A fire investigator arrived at the scene a few hours the initial call, but the cause of the fire remained unknown as of Sunday afternoon.