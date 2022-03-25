Missing youths from Campbell River contacted by police

Mounties in Campbell River say they have made contact with two teens who were reported missing on March 7.

Police thanked the public for their assistance in locating the teens on Friday.

On March 19, the Campbell River RCMP said they were working to make contact to ensure the well-being of the boys, aged 15 and 16.

Mounties said at the time that community members "may think they are helping" by sheltering the youths, "but the reality is quite different and creates a lot of worry for those that care for and are responsible for the well-being of the boys."