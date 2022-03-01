Missing Victoria woman, 82, found safe

Update:

Victoria police say a missing senior has been located safe.

Police were searching for 82-year-old Margaret "Jean" McKee who was reported missing on Tuesday after not being seen since Feb. 25.

On Wednesday evening, police said she had been found.

"She's safe," said VicPD in a social media post. "Thanks for sharing her info."

Earlier:

Victoria police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing senior.

Police are searching for Margaret "Jean" McKee, 82, who was last seen on Friday and who was reported missing to police on Tuesday.

McKee is described as a white woman who stands 4'9" tall with a slim build. She has long grey hair and police say she rides a blue mobility scooter.

Anyone who spots McKee is asked to call 911 immediately. Otherwise, anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.