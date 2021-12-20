Missing Victoria woman, 19, located safe

Update:

Victoria police say a missing woman has been located safe.

Police were searching for 19-year-old Barbara "Hailey" Way since Dec. 17. On Dec. 29, police said she was located safe.

Earlier:

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a "high-risk" missing woman.

Victoria police are searching for Barbara "Hailey" Way, who often goes by Hailey.

Way was last seen in Victoria on Dec. 13, and was reported missing to VicPD on Dec. 17.

She is described as a white woman who stands 5'9" with a slim build. She has shoulder-length blond hair and a tattoo of a sunflower on her left forearm.

Police say she was last seen wearing a dark green jacket with a grey hoodie underneath, black leggings, and a grey Vans shoes.

Anyone who spots Way is asked to call 911. Otherwise, anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.