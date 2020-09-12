VANCOUVER -- Police on Vancouver Island are asking the public to be on the lookout for a family that has been missing from the island since Sept. 4.

Bradley Michael Cook, 42, and Melissa Renee Trost, 40, were travelling with their two young children - ages two and four - and were supposed to return to the Victoria area on that date, according to a news release from the Saanich Police Department.

Police said it's possible the family is still travelling and is currently camping either in eastern British Columbia or Alberta. Saanich police are asking anyone who sees the family or its vehicle to contact their local police department.

The family is believed to be driving a 2018 Dodge Ram with Alberta licence plate CCX1573, possibly towing a trailer, police said, adding that the couple also owns a 2017 Nissan Murano with Alberta licence plate BZP9388.

The family lives in Saanich, and police said they are seeking the family of four to ensure its safety.