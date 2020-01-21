VICTORIA -- The search for a missing Tofino man has come to a tragic end.

The body of a man in his 50s was recovered by RCMP divers in the Hot Springs Cove area on Jan. 7.

Police confirmed to CTV News the body is believed to be that of Dan Kortes, who had been missing in the area since Jan. 4.

The BC Coroners Service is still investigating the cause of death.