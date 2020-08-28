Advertisement
Missing teen found safe, Saanich police say
Published Friday, August 28, 2020 4:31PM PDT Last Updated Friday, August 28, 2020 6:54PM PDT
(Saanich Police / Twitter)
VICTORIA -- Saanich police say a missing teen they asked the public for help locating Friday has been found. CTV News Vancouver Island has removed the teen's name and image from this story out of respect for his privacy.
Police said Friday that the 15-year-old was last seen in the Saanich area on Aug. 25.
They said they were searching for him to check on his safety and well-being.