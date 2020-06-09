VICTORIA -- The remains of a missing Saanich woman were found by searchers on Monday afternoon.

Jamie Traynor, 33, was last seen on Saturday night and her vehicle was located by police in the early hours of Sunday morning near the Malahat Summit.

According to Shawinigan Lake RCMP, searchers found her body near her abandoned vehicle on Monday.

The BC Coroners Service is now conducting an investigation in the cause of her death.

Police say that the investigation is not considered suspicious at this time, and that RCMP will not be releasing any further information.

“The Shawnigan Lake RCMP would like to thank all those that assisted with the investigation.”