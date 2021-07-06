VICTORIA -- Police say a Saanich woman who was reported missing just over a week ago has been found dead.

Saanich police said Tuesday that the body of 39-year-old Chrystal Van Loon had been located, and that Victoria police and the BC Coroners Service were investigating her death.

"Our condolences go out to Ms. Van Loon’s family and friends,” said Detective-Sgt. Damian Kowalewich in a social media post.

Van Loon was first reported missing from the Seven Oaks mental health facility on June 28. Police then made a public appeal for help locating her on July 3.