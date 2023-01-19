Missing Nanaimo woman found safe

A woman who was reported missing out of Nanaimo, B.C., has been located safe, RCMP said Friday.

Police were searching for 37-year-old Victoria Simpson, who had last spoken with family members in early November.

On Friday, police said she was located "safe and sound" and thanked the community for helping search for her.

"Her family is eternally grateful," said the Nanaimo RCMP in a statement.