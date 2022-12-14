Missing Nanaimo woman found dead: RCMP

The Nanaimo RCMP are expressing their condolences after a missing senior was found dead.

Eighty-two-year-old Elizabeth Gilchrist reportedly walked away from her home on Monday night and was reported missing on Tuesday morning after her daughter arrived at her home and found the front door open.

Police and search and rescue teams launched a large ground search on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, Mounties said the senior had been found dead.

"The RCMP offers its condolences to the family of the woman and would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance," said RCMP in a statement.

"As of respect for the family, no further details will be shared."