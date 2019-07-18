

CTV Vancouver Island





Update: RCMP confirm the woman reported missing has been found.

Original story: Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a 43-year-old woman who has not been seen for five days and may be in the Lower Mainland.

She left central Nanaimo on Saturday and has not been seen since, Mounties said in a news release.

Police say they will continue to search for her until they or other officers can speak with her in person.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.