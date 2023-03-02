Missing Nanaimo woman, 29, found safe

The Nanaimo RCMP say a 29-year-old woman who was reported missing on Feb. 27 has been found safe.

The woman hadn't spoken with her family in several months when officers were asked to help find her.

"Thank you to everyone who took the time out of their day to help in the search," Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O'Brien said in a statement Friday. "Your efforts are acknowledged and most appreciated."