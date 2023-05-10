Missing Langford man located: RCMP

Mounties say a 43-year-old man who went missing while out for a walk in Langford on Wednesday has been found.

The West Shore RCMP say the man was reported to have gone for a walk near Langford Lake before he disappeared.

"Police are very concerned for [his] well-being, and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long," the RCMP said.

On Thursday morning, the RCMP said the man had been located.