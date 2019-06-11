

CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police are looking for a missing woman who hasn't been seen since May 22.

Amanda Williams, a 33-year-old Indigenous woman, may be in the downtown Vancouver area, according to police.

She's described as 5'3" and 140 pounds with a slender build, black hair and brown eyes.

Police say they're concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone who sees her to call them at 250-995-7654.