Missing 33-year-old woman may be in Vancouver: Victoria police
Missing 33-year-old Amanda Williams is shown in this undated handout photo from Victoria police.
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 8:01AM PDT
Victoria police are looking for a missing woman who hasn't been seen since May 22.
Amanda Williams, a 33-year-old Indigenous woman, may be in the downtown Vancouver area, according to police.
She's described as 5'3" and 140 pounds with a slender build, black hair and brown eyes.
Police say they're concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone who sees her to call them at 250-995-7654.