Missing 13-year-old boy found safe, Nanaimo RCMP say

Police in Nanaimo, B.C., say the 13-year-old boy reported missing earlier this week has been found and is safe.

CTV News has removed the boy's name and image from this story as a courtesy to him and his family.

In a news release Friday, Mounties said the boy was last seen by family members on Jan. 9. He was reported missing on Jan. 11.

Family members said his disappearance is out of character and that they were extremely concerned for his wellbeing, according to RCMP.

Mounties noted that the Nanaimo RCMP School Liaison Unit was also searching for the boy, but had been unable to locate him.