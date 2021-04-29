VICTORIA -- Military police in the Comox Valley just wrapped up a three-day, use-of-force training exercise.

The exercise was held at HMCS Quadra at the Goose Spit in Comox.

The first two days involved lectures and practising techniques for dealing with different levels of force. On the last day, MPs had to run through potential scenarios they might encounter and how to react accordingly based on the situation.

“We are responding to incidents where there might be a hostile individual in a building,” said Capt. Pascal Landry. “We practise those drills and how we go in and how we deal with situations like that.

“We don’t know what we are going to encounter in there,” added Sgt. Graham Steel. “It might be a simple scenario where we go in and we are providing verbal communication and it de-escalates.”

Every year, military police get re-certified in use-of-force training and get up to date with the latest tactics.

There are 20 military police officers in the Comox Valley and are available 24/7 to members of the Canadian Forces.

If you need military police assistance, the number to call in the Comox Valley is 250-339-8218.