COMOX -- Military bomb disposal crews from across Canada are once again at 19 Wing Comox taking part in Exercise TAZ Runner, exchanging ideas and techniques for removing explosive threats.

Petty officer first class Ken Jones is operating as the range safety officer for the exercise.

"The purpose of this exercise is to help develop operators' individual skills and techniques so they're able to meet current challenges in today's threat," Jones says.

Crews taking part this year are from Nova Scotia, Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick.

"It's just a great opportunity for all of us to work together. There's elements from the navy, army and air force, so it's great to see old friends, old teammates working together."

Team members face a variety of scenarios they must resolve quickly but with the emphasis always on safety.

"This is a very special skillset, not everyone's meant to do it. So to have that opportunity to work with other guys from across the armed forces doing this is special," Jones says.

The teams will continue their training at the base until Feb. 21.