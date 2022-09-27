Midnight snack: Police search for 2 who broke into Oak Bay Rec Centre, stole sandwiches and liquor

Oak Bay police are on the lookout for two people who broke into a local recreation centre and helped themselves to food and alcohol.

Police say the break-in occurred sometime during the evening of Sept. 19, after the rec centre had already closed for the night.

Rec centre staff arrived the next morning to find that two people had entered the building's Sports View Lounge and stole several pre-made sandwiches and alcoholic drinks.

Police say surveillance photos from the rec centre shows the two individuals.

The photos show the first suspect has tattoos on their right hand, mostly on their fingers and knuckles. They were wearing a black hooded jacket, black shoes and a camouflage backpack at the time.

The second suspect was wearing a black jacket, black pants and a "white clown mask" that had a black wig attached to it, according to police.

Oak Bay police say the investigation is ongoing.