LADYSMITH -- No injuries have been reported following a semi-truck fire along Highway 1 near Ladysmith Tuesday morning.

The truck caught fire in the northbound lane of Highway 1 just north of the Ladysmith town centre.

Ladysmith Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Johnston says that the truck’s cab was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire quickly and were working to clean up fluid that spilled onto the highway.

Only one person, the driver, was inside the vehicle at the time of the fire and he was able to exit the truck uninjured.

Northbound traffic along Highway 1 was shut down as of noon Tuesday as crews waited for a sweeper truck to help clear the site.

Northbound vehicles hoping to leave Ladysmith were being rerouted through Rocky Creek Road. However, northbound vehicles that are already north of Ludlow Road are stuck until the highway is cleared.