FANNY BAY -- Vancouver Island RCMP have confirmed to CTV News that officers arrested a 35-year-old man after an unusual incident unfolded Tuesday morning in Fanny Bay.

Police say they were called after someone reported waking up to a stranger in their living room. When officers arrived, they found the man and took him into custody.

Several postings on a local Facebook group say that someone was knocking or pounding loudly on doors in the area at the time.

One posting from resident Jenna Shapiro shows the man being confronted by her husband as he tried to get inside their home.

"It sounded like he was on the roof but he was huffing on the back door and he was trying to open the back door," Sharpio told CTV News.

"I walked into the living room and looked behind the television and saw him walking right by our house."

Once she saw the man, at roughly 4 a.m., she woke up her husband who confronted the intruder. Sharpio says she captured their encounter on video and posted it to social media in order to warn neighbours.

Comments on the social media video indicated that other residents either saw the same man or heard someone trying to get into their homes in the early hours.

Shapiro said the man was holding a radar detector and a USB when he appeared at their door. He had blood on his right hand and was refusing to leave. He was finally pushed out of the house by her husband.

She said his story changed several times as to why he was at their door, including that he was looking for help.

Another resident posted that the man claimed to be living in the house he was trying to get into and began knocking stuff over prior to police being called.

Police say he is scheduled to appear in court in Courtenay.