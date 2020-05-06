VICTORIA -- The 29th annual Michael Dunahee Tournament of Hope has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The slo-pitch baseball tournament, which was scheduled to take place at Topaz Park in August, is considered to be the largest fundraising event for Child Find BC, a charitable organization that supports children and aims to reduce child victimization in the province.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic and provincial health guidelines have made it impossible to hold the tournament this year.

“Given this decision and funding shortfalls due to the COVID 19 pandemic, over the coming weeks and months Child Find BC will be reassessing its future and how best to continue to provide support and education to families and communities throughout BC,” said Child Find BC in a release Wednesday.

Michael Dunahee was just four years old when he disappeared from the Blanshard Elementary School playground in 1991.

While many people were in the area at the time, and despite an extensive search being launched, Dunahee was never located.

For the past three decades, his disappearance has remained one of the highest-profile missing child investigations in Canada.

March 24, 2020, marked the 29th anniversary of his disappearance.

Donations to Child Find BC can be made online here.