A Metchosin man is the lucky winner of the last prize he'll ever need – a funeral package.

Travis Hesketh was named the winner of the unusual giveaway, which includes a will, death certificate, cremation and a very fancy urn.

The funeral package garnered a lot of attention for its grim nature and for its price tag of $5,000 – making it the biggest price the team will give away this year.

Hesketh, 39, said he was thrilled to be named the winner, especially since he only bought a raffle ticket about 10 minutes before.

"I work in a dangerous kind of job doing drilling and blasting, so it's good to know that the funeral would be looked after if I did ever hurt myself," he said.

Eric Toneff of Toneff Funeral Services donated the prize and said aside from being a headline-grabber, it's also drawing attention to the issue of being prepared.

"Given the kind of prize it is, and the state of it, it brings an awareness to what our business is about," said Toneff.

The prize does not expire, and Hesketh will be able to choose funeral homes affiliated with Toneff's company in Ladysmith, Nanaimo or Courtenay.