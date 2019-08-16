The night sky above a Metchosin neighbourhood was aglow Thursday night as crews say a large home was destroyed by fire.

Metchosin Fire and Rescue were called to the Aquarius subdivision off Rocky Point Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Chief Stephanie Dunlop tells CTV News the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived. She believes the fire had been active long before a call to emergency services was lodged.

Images from the scene show flames jumping from the roof and windows of a large white home. Metchosin firefighters were joined by crews from Otter Point Fire, East Sooke and Sooke.

According to Metchosin Fire and Rescue, crews continued to douse hot spots Friday morning.

Fire investigators say it appears no one was home at the time of the rural blaze, but a dog remained unaccounted for Friday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire is not considered suspicous in nature.