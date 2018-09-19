

CTV Vancouver Island





The BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin needs a new roof and it’s turning to the public for help.

The 20-year-old roof on the main building has leaked numerous times and the facility’s manager says they would like to have a new one by the winter.

“The main building is where all of the animals come when they first arrive at Wild ARC…it’s a critical building. We couldn’t do without it,” said manager Andrea Wallace.

They hope to start work on the new roof in the fall.

Donations will also go to other improvements, including repairs and upgrades to enclosures used for the animals.

A volunteer has offered to match donations up to $15,000.

