VICTORIA -- Two men are in hospital for treatment of serious injuries after police received a report of a stabbing in Port Alberni on Monday afternoon.

Port Alberni RCMP say the report came in just after 1:30 p.m. in the 4th Avenue area, where several trailers are parked near the Wintergreen Apartments building.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they found two men suffering from "significant injuries." Paramedics and firefighters were also in the area as RCMP worked to secure the scene.

Once the area was considered safe, the two men were brought to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

On Monday afternoon, Mounties said the condition of the men was "unknown at this time."

Police say that both men have been identified, and RCMP do not believe there is any added risk to the public.

Mounties say the investigation is ongoing, and officers are conducting neighbourhood inquiries, collecting witness statements, and are seeking any witness videos.