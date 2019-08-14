

Alanna Kelly, CTV Vancouver Island





Friends and family are gathering at Esquimalt Lagoon Wednesday to remember a teenage girl who died from a suspected overdose last week.

The BC Coroners Service tells CTV News it is investigating the sudden and unexpected death of the teenage girl inside a Langford residence on Aug. 8.

Abby Barker was 16 years old when she died and her family said she was struggling with the loss of a close friend who died just one year ago from a suspected drug overdose.

“We are all having a really hard time right now,” said her half-sister Kyla Johnson.

Friends will write memories about Barker at a pre-memorial Wednesday, then place the notes in bottles and send them out into the water.

The private event will take place at 3 p.m., and only those who knew Barker are asked to attend.

A spokesperson with Sooke School District said counselling services are available to everyone in the school community.

West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar said no foul play is suspected and the death is not believed to be suspicious.