The family of an 18-year-old BMX champion who was killed in a workplace accident on a fish farm Sunday has set a date for the teen’s memorial.

Aidan Webber “lived life to the fullest” and “died doing a job he loved,” his family said in a statement Wednesday.

“We have heard from hundreds of people over the last few days, from all corners of the world and representing different parts of his short, but dynamic life,” the statement said.

“We have found comfort in the outpouring of love and support from friends and colleagues from the world of competitive BMX racing, his work on the water, and from communities throughout the province, especially Comox and Nanaimo.”

WorkSafe BC is investigating Webber’s death, which happened approximately 16 kilometres off Port Hardy.

The family is holding a celebration of life for Webber at 2 p.m. on Sun., March 31 at the Beban Social Centre in Nanaimo.