LANGFORD – Debra is going for a walk with two dogs she’s dubbed "The Girls."

The white Havanese Bichon is Mustang Sally. The black Havanese Poodle is Peggy Sue.

Debra named the dogs after songs from her favourite era of music. It’s music that provided the soundtrack to her childhood – and at least today – "The Girls" morning walk.

"Baby you don’t know what it’s like," she starts singing. And then, perhaps because he doesn’t know what it’s like to be a dog, an orange cat appears out of a nearby bush. "Hey Johnny boy!" Debra greets him with a smile. "John Henry the Third!"

John Henry is no third wheel. The cat joins them twice a day and they couldn’t get along better. "He loves being part of the pack," Debra says.

John Henry the Third was named after his original owner’s previous cats, John Henry and John Henry the Second.

But Debra says the cat’s affection for Mustang Sally and Peggy Sue, is connect to his former canine cousins – Zeus, Axl, and Nischa.

Debra shows us a bright painting of the four animals and tells us John Henry the Third was once the leader of a pack of pitbulls. "He’s still the boss," she says referring to her dogs. "He just loves it!"

"To love somebody…" she continues singing. ‘Love’ is what Debra hopes people will think about when they see John Henry the Third’s current gang walking through the community. " I think it makes the neighbourhood look good."

Also, she thinks, the image of two dogs, one cat, and one person being together seems loving too.

"Everybody can get along" she says, before finishing the song,"…to love somebody the way I love you."