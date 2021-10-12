Medication, cell phones stolen from youth hockey players during game: Oak Bay police

Victoria -

Oak Bay police are investigating after several items were reportedly stolen from a recreation centre locker room during a youth hockey game.

Police say the theft occurred in the early evening of Oct. 7 at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre.

At the time, the youth players were laced up and on the ice with a coach when someone is believed to have entered a locker room and stolen various items, including a silver iPhone X, a black iPhone XR and a blue Mountain Equipment Co-op backpack.

Inside the backpack were various medications, an EpiPen, and another black iPhone XR, according to Oak Bay police.

Police say there was "lots of foot traffic" at the time, including players, coaches, and parents, and investigators are reviewing surveillance footage to try to identify any suspects.