'Maybe 20 or 30 in the world': Saanich, B.C. man earns 10th degree Black Belt

Masanobu is repeatedly punching a wooden board attached to the wall of his martial arts dojo, Shorin-ryu Karate Shinokai in Saanich, B.C. His knuckles are bare.

Although the senior is willing to demonstrate his karate abilities, he’s too humble to tout his recent and rare accomplishment.

His friend, Greg – who's an instructor at another school, Seienjuku Karate Canada – is willing to speak on behalf of Masanobu, but he’s unsure how to fit it all in.

"Oh man!" Greg laughs to himself. "Where do you start with him?"

So let’s start at the beginning, when Masanobu was growing up in post-war Japan.

"Everybody had to make do with what they had," Greg says.

From an early age, Masanobu had to go to work during the day, attend school at night, and practice martial arts in between.

"I think that’s where his work ethic came from," Greg says.

Masanobu ended up earning licenses to do almost 30 different jobs in Japan, from air conditioning repair to underwater welding.

"He has a thirst for knowledge," Greg says. "He enjoys learning."

But then, while working as a diesel mechanic, Masanobu was accidentally engulfed in flames.

"When he was in the hospital, (Masanobu) was concerned that medication would harm him cognitively," Greg says. "So in the process of doing the skin grafts he never took any medication and just breathed his way through it."

Although he wore white gloves after the surgery to provide a thin layer of protection for his healing hands, Masanobu kept training.

It all led to Masanobu becoming a doctor in Traditional Chinese Medicine, and recently receiving a rare honour in his style of karate.

"There’s maybe 20 or 30 in the world alive today," Greg says.

What Masanobu earned is beyond a third degree Black Belt.

"A third degree should be able to produce a Black Belt," Greg explains.

Masanobu received more than a sixth degree.

"A sixth degree should be able to produce a Black Belt who can produce a Black Belt," Greg says.

What Masanobu earned – after receiving a letter of support from B.C.’s premier in a ceremony featuring the Mayor of Saanich – was a 10th degree Black Belt.

"It means you are the keeper of the style," Greg says. "The most knowledgeable person in the world in that particular system."

It’s a profound honour for Masanobu.

"I really appreciate (it)," he says. "And thank you so much."

For Greg, it’s provided an opportunity to reflect on how his friend and former teacher has inspired him.

"It’s not about the end goal," Greg says. "It’s about how you get there."

And when asked how he got to earning his 10th degree Black Belt, Masanobu smiles.

"Just enjoy," he says. "Enjoy life."