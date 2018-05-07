

A nearly 125-year-old Vancouver Island preschool says it may be forced to close its doors with rent set to nearly triple this summer – and go up again next year.

Strawberry Vale, an idyllic red preschool on Saanich's Rosedale Avenue, is owned by the Greater Victoria School District.

For decades the non-profit co-op that runs the school has been paying shockingly low rent – $230 per month – thanks to a sweetheart deal with the district.

But after months of negotiations and pushback from the district, those days of generosity are poised to end.

SD61 issued a new licence rate increase that will take the school's current rent and raise it to $649 in July, then again to more than $1,000 per month next year.

"They are asking us to absorb $10,000 within the year. For a non-profit, that is impossible," said preschool president Kimberley Guiry. "It will starve us out of business."

The district says its hand is being forced due to increased demand for space and years of low rent for preschools.

It says it is now raising costs for all district facilities as a result.

"At the end of the day, we are not in a position to subsidize out-of-school care," said Tom Ferris, board vice-chair of School District 61.

Parents at the school are now bracing for increased fees as administrators petition the Ministry of Education to reverse the rent increase.

"If they raise our rent so much, people aren't going to be able to send their kids here," said parent Stephanie Jacobs.

If the rent increase isn't reversed, staff say the historic preschool, built in 1894 and moved to its current location in 1951, could fade into history.