VICTORIA -- Firefighters from multiple agencies spent Tuesday evening battling a large grass fire in the View Royal area.

Firefighters fought the blaze in the 2400-block of Chilco Road from the ground and the air, finally containing the flames before 9 p.m.

The B.C. Wildfire Service estimated the fire covered about two hectares of grassland in Mill Hill Park, next to the Trans-Canada Highway.

Three helicopters and at least one air tanker were seen making multiple runs over the flames, dropping fire retardant to protect nearby homes and properties.

Langford fire crews also put structure protection units – sprinkler, hoses and pumps – in place to protect homes down the hill from the flames.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen across much of the South Island region Tuesday night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation