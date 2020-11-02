VICTORIA -- Anyone visiting a City of Victoria property is now required to wear a face covering, according to the municipality.

The new policy came into effect on Monday, Nov. 2, and is intended to be an added layer of health protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Face masks are required in municipal buildings, such as city hall, as well as in parkades, public washrooms, public stairwells and city elevators.

“We’re committed to keeping city facilities safe during the pandemic, for visitors and for people who work here,” said the city on social media Friday.

“We continue to clean frequently and do all we can to reduce the risk of transmission,” the municipality added. “Together we can all do our part to stay safe.”

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that it was an “expectation” that people wear non-medical masks in indoor public spaces, though she came short of issuing a provincial health order.

Since then, some B.C. municipalities have mandated the use of masks inside government buildings, while others have resisted issuing a formal requirement.

Last week, Richmond council approved a mandatory mask requirement at all of its facilities, including in libraries, arenas and city hall.

One week before that, the City of Vancouver voted against requiring face masks inside its municipal buildings, but continues to “strongly encourage” their use.