VICTORIA -- All Vancouver Island middle and secondary students and K-12 staff will now be required to wear non-medical masks in indoor areas, including when they are with their learning group.

The province made the announcement Thursday at a press conference in Victoria. The new measures are now in effect across B.C.

Students will only be allowed to take their masks off when they are at their seat or station in the classroom, when they are at a location where there is a barrier in place, or when they are eating or drinking.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said students in elementary school will have the choice whether to wear a mask or not when they are indoors.

Prior to Thursday’s announcement, middle and secondary school students and all K-12 staff were required to wear masks when they were in high-traffic areas like hallways or outside of classrooms or learning groups when they could not safely distance from others.

FULL STORY: Masks required for B.C. school staff, middle and secondary students

The Greater Victoria Teachers Association has been calling for masks to be mandatory for all students, including those in elementary school.

"It feels like we've been having this conversation for a year,” said Greater Victoria Teachers Association president Winona Waldron before the announcement.

Henry had hinted earlier in the week that her team has been reviewing restrictions in schools.

Teachers’ unions across B.C. have long been asking for stricter health measures in classrooms.

Mandatory masks for all students, improved ventilation systems and reduced class sizes have been at the top of the list.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.