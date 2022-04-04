Married couple, two dogs injured in Lantzville hit-and-run crash

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a "serious pedestrian hit-and-run" after a couple and their two dogs were struck by a car on Friday, March 4.

Police say the crash occurred on Lorenzen Lane, near the end of Superior Road west of Lantzville, around 3:20 p.m.

Married couple Geoff and June, whose surnames are not being released by police, told investigators that they were walking single file along the shoulder of the road with their dogs when the crash occurred.

The pair were walking with one dog each on a short leash, the couple told police, while the weather was clear and no other vehicles were on the road.

The couple's dogs, Marley and Taz, were also injured in the crash. (Nanaimo RCMP)

Geoff told investigators that as they were walking, a vehicle drove up behind them and struck June, causing her to fall into Geoff, knocking them and their two dogs into the ditch beside the shoulder of the road.

The husband then crawled out of the ditch and tried to flag down the vehicle involved in the crash, which had stopped a short distance away.

"He yelled for the driver to help but the vehicle then sped off towards Superior Road," RCMP said in a release Monday.

A short time later, another vehicle appeared and Geoff was able to flag down the driver, who then alerted 911.

Police, paramedics, and Lantzville Fire responded to the crash.

June was taken to hospital for treatment of significant but non-life-threatening injuries, while Geoff suffered bruises, according to police.

Meanwhile, one dog was seriously injured and required surgery on its leg. The other dog sustained serious bruising, police say.

Mounties are now searching for the vehicle involved in the crash, which received damage to its front driver's side, police say, since pieces of the vehicle were found at the scene.

"Based on where they were walking and given that the driver actually stopped the vehicle after striking them, it is inconceivable that the driver did not realize what had transpired," said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-7458.