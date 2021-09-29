Marking Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Vancouver Island

Victoria -

Vancouver Island residents are encouraged to join people across the country in marking Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday.

The cities of Nanaimo and Victoria are hosting official ceremonies to honour the occasion and to acknowledge Canada’s history of anti-Indigenous racism. Both events will feature local Indigenous speakers and cultural performances.

The Victoria event runs from noon to 2:30 p.m. in Centennial Square, rain or shine. The ceremony is free to attend and will also be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Nanaimo will hold a free ceremony from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maffeo Sutton Park. The event will also be livestreamed here:

Whether attending an event or not, residents are encouraged to wear orange shirts in recognition of Indigenous residential school victims and survivors.

In a joint statement ahead of the holiday, British Columbia Premier John Horgan and Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin said the province will consult with Indigenous leaders in the coming months about the best ways to commemorate Sept. 30 going forward.

"While we continue this engagement with the aim of formally recognizing this important day in B.C. in the future, this year, public service workplaces will be observing the statutory day of remembrance and reflection,” Horgan and Rankin said.

CTV News Vancouver Island will be closed in observance of the holiday Thursday and will resume regular news programming on Friday.