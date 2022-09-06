March honours 100-year anniversary of Chinese student school strike over segregation in Victoria

University of Victoria Chinese culture expert Grace Wong Sneddon, Department of Art History & Visual Studies, is shown in Victoria on Saturday Sept. 3, 2022. (HE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner) University of Victoria Chinese culture expert Grace Wong Sneddon, Department of Art History & Visual Studies, is shown in Victoria on Saturday Sept. 3, 2022. (HE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario