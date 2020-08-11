VICTORIA -- A 33-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a construction site in Colwood on Sunday night.

According to the West Shore RCMP, the man was spotted entering a building that is under construction at 1913 Sooke Rd. at approximately 11:25 p.m.

Police were called to the construction site by a security company that noticed the man enter the south side of the building.

Mounties say that when they arrived, the man attempted to flee from police. He was located within minutes and arrested, according to RCMP.

During the arrest, police say that officers found several illegal items inside of a backpack that the man was carrying.

The backpack contained narcotics, brass knuckles, a collapsible baton, torches and a variety of tools.

Police say the man, Adrian Graham, has a court order that bans him from possessing any type of weapon.

Graham is now being held in police custody and is facing charges of break and enter, possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and breach of a probation order.